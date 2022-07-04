Virtus Total Return Fund Inc. (NYSE:ZTR) Short Interest Update

Virtus Total Return Fund Inc. (NYSE:ZTR – Get Rating) saw a significant drop in short interest in June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 84,000 shares, a drop of 23.4% from the May 31st total of 109,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 97,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.9 days.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ZTR. LPL Financial LLC raised its position in Virtus Total Return Fund by 7.0% in the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 360,453 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $3,356,000 after acquiring an additional 23,545 shares during the period. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. bought a new stake in Virtus Total Return Fund in the fourth quarter worth about $101,000. Shulman DeMeo Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Virtus Total Return Fund in the fourth quarter worth about $199,000. Centaurus Financial Inc. raised its position in Virtus Total Return Fund by 14.7% in the fourth quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 1,052,550 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $9,989,000 after acquiring an additional 134,802 shares during the period. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Virtus Total Return Fund in the fourth quarter worth about $189,000. 9.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Virtus Total Return Fund alerts:

Shares of ZTR traded down $0.03 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $8.08. 1,315 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 113,004. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $8.72 and a 200 day simple moving average of $9.18. Virtus Total Return Fund has a 52 week low of $7.51 and a 52 week high of $10.01.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 18th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 11th will be given a $0.08 dividend. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 11.88%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 10th.

About Virtus Total Return Fund (Get Rating)

Virtus Global Dividend & Income Fund Inc is a closed-ended balanced mutual fund launched by Virtus Investment Partners, Inc The fund is co-managed by Virtus Investment Advisers, Inc, Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC and Newfleet Asset Management, LLC. It invests in the public equity and fixed income markets of the United States.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Virtus Total Return Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Virtus Total Return Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.