Voya Global Equity Dividend and Premium Opportunity Fund (NYSE:IGD) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

Voya Global Equity Dividend and Premium Opportunity Fund (NYSE:IGD – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 71,100 shares, a decline of 33.1% from the May 31st total of 106,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 228,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.3 days.

NYSE IGD remained flat at $$5.50 on Monday. 5,408 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 246,649. Voya Global Equity Dividend and Premium Opportunity Fund has a 12-month low of $5.20 and a 12-month high of $6.37. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $5.58 and its 200-day moving average price is $5.82.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, July 5th will be given a dividend of $0.04 per share. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.73%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 1st.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. grew its position in Voya Global Equity Dividend and Premium Opportunity Fund by 8.8% during the 4th quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 185,044 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,149,000 after purchasing an additional 14,984 shares in the last quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Voya Global Equity Dividend and Premium Opportunity Fund during the 4th quarter valued at $696,000. Shaker Financial Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of Voya Global Equity Dividend and Premium Opportunity Fund by 215.4% during the 4th quarter. Shaker Financial Services LLC now owns 56,763 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $352,000 after acquiring an additional 38,763 shares in the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI purchased a new position in shares of Voya Global Equity Dividend and Premium Opportunity Fund during the 4th quarter valued at $87,000. Finally, National Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Voya Global Equity Dividend and Premium Opportunity Fund by 4.4% during the 4th quarter. National Asset Management Inc. now owns 80,766 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $502,000 after acquiring an additional 3,431 shares in the last quarter.

Voya Global Equity Dividend and Premium Opportunity Fund Company Profile (Get Rating)

Voya Global Equity Dividend and Premium Opportunity Fund is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched by Voya Investment Management LLC. The fund is co-managed by Voya Investments, LLC and NNIP Advisors B.V. It invests in public equity markets across the globe. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

