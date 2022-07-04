Voya Global Equity Dividend and Premium Opportunity Fund (NYSE:IGD) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

Voya Global Equity Dividend and Premium Opportunity Fund (NYSE:IGD – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 71,100 shares, a decline of 33.1% from the May 31st total of 106,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 228,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.3 days.
NYSE IGD remained flat at $$5.50 on Monday. 5,408 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 246,649. Voya Global Equity Dividend and Premium Opportunity Fund has a 12-month low of $5.20 and a 12-month high of $6.37. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $5.58 and its 200-day moving average price is $5.82.
The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, July 5th will be given a dividend of $0.04 per share. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.73%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 1st.
Voya Global Equity Dividend and Premium Opportunity Fund Company Profile (Get Rating)
Voya Global Equity Dividend and Premium Opportunity Fund is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched by Voya Investment Management LLC. The fund is co-managed by Voya Investments, LLC and NNIP Advisors B.V. It invests in public equity markets across the globe. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Voya Global Equity Dividend and Premium Opportunity Fund (IGD)
- Using MarketBeat Market Data Tools To Find Strong Stocks in a Bear Market
- Schnitzer Steel Witnesses A Strong Quarter On The Back Of Strong Domestic Demand
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 6/27 – 7/1
- Accolade Moves Higher But Growth Is Slowing
- ZIM Integrated Shipping Services (ZIM): Don’t Miss This Dividend
Receive News & Ratings for Voya Global Equity Dividend and Premium Opportunity Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Voya Global Equity Dividend and Premium Opportunity Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.