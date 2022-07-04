Vy Global Growth (NYSE:VYGG) Short Interest Update

Vy Global Growth (NYSE:VYGG – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 541,300 shares, a decrease of 30.2% from the May 31st total of 776,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 242,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.2 days.

NYSE VYGG traded down $0.01 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $9.88. 9,254 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 191,600. The company has a market cap of $568.10 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.72 and a beta of -0.14. Vy Global Growth has a 12-month low of $9.67 and a 12-month high of $10.05. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $9.89 and a 200 day moving average of $9.87.

Vy Global Growth (NYSE:VYGG – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 6th. The company reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Vy Global Growth in the third quarter valued at about $332,000. OTA Financial Group L.P. purchased a new position in Vy Global Growth in the fourth quarter valued at about $493,000. Vazirani Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Vy Global Growth in the fourth quarter valued at about $446,000. Salient Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Vy Global Growth in the fourth quarter valued at about $471,000. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH purchased a new position in Vy Global Growth in the fourth quarter valued at about $1,148,000. 74.28% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Vy Global Growth does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or other similar business combination with one or more businesses in the financial, technology, and business services sectors. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Grand Cayman, the Cayman Islands.

