Wajax Co. (OTCMKTS:WJXFF) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

Wajax Co. (OTCMKTS:WJXFF – Get Rating) saw a significant decline in short interest in June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 27,100 shares, a decline of 38.7% from the May 31st total of 44,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 90.3 days.

A number of research firms have commented on WJXFF. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on Wajax from C$25.00 to C$23.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 9th. TD Securities reduced their price objective on Wajax from C$34.00 to C$27.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 9th. Finally, Scotiabank boosted their target price on Wajax from C$28.00 to C$29.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 4th.

WJXFF stock opened at $15.56 on Monday. Wajax has a twelve month low of $14.80 and a twelve month high of $24.10. The business has a fifty day moving average of $16.81 and a 200-day moving average of $17.16.

Wajax Corporation provides sales, parts, and services to construction, forestry, mining, industrial/commercial, oil sands, transportation, metal processing, government, utilities, and oil and gas sectors. The company offers compact excavators, dump trucks, excavators, wheel loaders, and wheeled excavators; aerial devices, boom lifts, cranes, digger derricks, drills, lifts, and material and scissor lifts; engines and transmissions; and feller bunchers, felling heads, flail debarkers, forestry processors, forwarders, grinders, log loaders, skidders, track and wheel harvesters, and wood chippers.

