Wärtsilä Oyj Abp (OTCMKTS:WRTBY) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Wärtsilä Oyj Abp (OTCMKTS:WRTBY – Get Rating) has received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the eleven research firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have given a hold recommendation and five have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $11.20.

Several equities research analysts have commented on WRTBY shares. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Wärtsilä Oyj Abp from €10.90 ($11.60) to €10.10 ($10.74) and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on Wärtsilä Oyj Abp from €11.00 ($11.70) to €10.00 ($10.64) and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered Wärtsilä Oyj Abp from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, March 25th. UBS Group dropped their price target on Wärtsilä Oyj Abp from €15.00 ($15.96) to €13.50 ($14.36) and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 29th. Finally, Danske lowered Wärtsilä Oyj Abp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 30th.

Get Wärtsilä Oyj Abp alerts:

OTCMKTS:WRTBY opened at $1.55 on Wednesday. Wärtsilä Oyj Abp has a 12 month low of $1.42 and a 12 month high of $3.21. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $1.55 and a two-hundred day moving average of $2.04. The company has a current ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The firm has a market cap of $4.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.07 and a beta of 1.01.

Wärtsilä Oyj Abp provides technologies and lifecycle solutions for the marine and energy markets worldwide. The company's marine power portfolio includes engines, propulsion systems, hybrid technology, and integrated powertrain systems; marine systems comprising products and lifecycle services related to the gas value chain, exhaust treatment, shaft line, underwater repair, and electrical integrations; voyage solutions consists of bridge infrastructure, cloud data services, decision support systems, and smart port solutions to enable shore-to-shore visibility, as well as builds end-to-end connected digital ecosystem for shipping; and decarbonization energy services include future-fuel enabled balancing power plants, hybrid solutions, energy storage, and optimization technology, such as the GEMS energy management platform.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Wärtsilä Oyj Abp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wärtsilä Oyj Abp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.