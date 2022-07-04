Welltower (NYSE:WELL) PT Lowered to $93.00 at Mizuho

Welltower (NYSE:WELL – Get Rating) had its target price lowered by Mizuho from $96.00 to $93.00 in a report published on Friday morning, The Fly reports. Mizuho currently has a buy rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock.
A number of other research firms also recently commented on WELL. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Welltower from $95.50 to $100.00 in a report on Thursday, March 17th. Capital One Financial assumed coverage on Welltower in a research report on Friday, June 3rd. They issued an overweight rating and a $95.00 price target for the company. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on Welltower from $97.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Friday, May 20th. Evercore ISI set a $99.00 price target on Welltower in a research report on Monday, June 20th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price target on Welltower from $89.00 to $79.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Welltower currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $97.50.
Welltower stock opened at $83.21 on Friday. Welltower has a one year low of $76.56 and a one year high of $99.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 2.13 and a current ratio of 2.13. The business has a fifty day moving average of $86.35 and a two-hundred day moving average of $87.55. The company has a market cap of $37.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 110.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.78 and a beta of 0.97.
The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 24th were issued a $0.61 dividend. This represents a $2.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.93%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 23rd. Welltower’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 325.34%.
A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group purchased a new stake in Welltower in the 1st quarter valued at about $51,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in Welltower by 28.2% in the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 74,823 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $7,194,000 after buying an additional 16,436 shares during the period. M Holdings Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in Welltower in the 1st quarter valued at about $1,795,000. Advisory Services Network LLC lifted its stake in shares of Welltower by 10.1% in the 1st quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 3,570 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $344,000 after purchasing an additional 327 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Neuberger Berman Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Welltower by 4.5% in the 1st quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 1,321,492 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $127,058,000 after purchasing an additional 57,090 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.79% of the company’s stock.
Welltower Company Profile (Get Rating)
Welltower Inc (NYSE:WELL), an S&P 500 company headquartered in Toledo, Ohio, is driving the transformation of health care infrastructure. The Company invests with leading seniors housing operators, post-acute providers and health systems to fund the real estate infrastructure needed to scale innovative care delivery models and improve people's wellness and overall health care experience.
