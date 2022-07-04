Wendell David Associates Inc. Buys 150 Shares of Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO)

Wendell David Associates Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO – Get Rating) by 12.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,400 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the quarter. Wendell David Associates Inc.’s holdings in Tractor Supply were worth $327,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Independent Wealth Network Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Tractor Supply by 5.2% during the 1st quarter. Independent Wealth Network Inc. now owns 925 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $216,000 after acquiring an additional 46 shares during the period. Mather Group LLC. boosted its stake in shares of Tractor Supply by 5.0% during the 4th quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 1,180 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $282,000 after acquiring an additional 56 shares during the period. RE Advisers Corp boosted its stake in shares of Tractor Supply by 31.0% during the 4th quarter. RE Advisers Corp now owns 241 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $58,000 after acquiring an additional 57 shares during the period. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Tractor Supply by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC now owns 3,040 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $709,000 after acquiring an additional 59 shares during the period. Finally, Accel Wealth Management boosted its stake in shares of Tractor Supply by 30.0% during the 4th quarter. Accel Wealth Management now owns 260 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $62,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 83.17% of the company’s stock.

Get Tractor Supply alerts:

In other Tractor Supply news, Director Cynthia T. Jamison sold 5,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $195.10, for a total value of $1,014,520.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 24,280 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,737,028. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Insiders own 0.23% of the company’s stock.

TSCO stock traded up $2.46 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $196.31. 30,519 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,122,420. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.96 billion, a PE ratio of 22.51, a P/E/G ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 0.97. Tractor Supply has a 52 week low of $166.49 and a 52 week high of $241.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 1.44 and a quick ratio of 0.27. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $195.73 and a 200 day moving average price of $213.48.

Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 21st. The specialty retailer reported $1.65 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.40 by $0.25. The business had revenue of $3.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.92 billion. Tractor Supply had a return on equity of 51.48% and a net margin of 7.74%. Tractor Supply’s quarterly revenue was up 8.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.55 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Tractor Supply will post 9.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 8th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 25th were given a $0.92 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 24th. This represents a $3.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.87%. Tractor Supply’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 42.20%.

TSCO has been the subject of several research reports. Robert W. Baird reissued a “buy” rating and set a $250.00 price target on shares of Tractor Supply in a report on Thursday, April 14th. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on Tractor Supply from $258.00 to $261.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, April 22nd. Oppenheimer raised Tractor Supply from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $270.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, March 18th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Tractor Supply from $235.00 to $220.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 25th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Tractor Supply in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Tractor Supply presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $242.83.

About Tractor Supply (Get Rating)

Tractor Supply Company operates as a rural lifestyle retailer in the United States. The company offers a selection of merchandise, including equine, livestock, pet, and small animal products necessary for their health, care, growth, and containment; hardware, truck, towing, and tool products; seasonal products, such as heating products, lawn and garden items, power equipment, gifts, and toys; work/recreational clothing and footwear; and maintenance products for agricultural and rural use.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TSCO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Tractor Supply Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tractor Supply and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.