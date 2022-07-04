Wendell David Associates Inc. Cuts Stock Position in The Progressive Co. (NYSE:PGR)

Wendell David Associates Inc. cut its holdings in The Progressive Co. (NYSE:PGR – Get Rating) by 2.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 4,128 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 100 shares during the quarter. Wendell David Associates Inc.’s holdings in Progressive were worth $471,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of PGR. Fenimore Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Progressive by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. Fenimore Asset Management Inc. now owns 419,576 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $43,069,000 after purchasing an additional 6,073 shares in the last quarter. 44 Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Progressive in the fourth quarter worth $232,000. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. lifted its position in Progressive by 3.3% in the fourth quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 60,509 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $6,211,000 after buying an additional 1,949 shares during the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in Progressive by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 12,012 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,233,000 after buying an additional 231 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advance Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in Progressive in the fourth quarter worth $2,920,000. 83.68% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Progressive news, Director Jeffrey D. Kelly sold 10,000 shares of Progressive stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.00, for a total value of $1,200,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 48,720 shares in the company, valued at $5,846,400. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Daniel P. Mascaro sold 558 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.59, for a total value of $63,383.22. Following the sale, the insider now owns 39,445 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,480,557.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 12,183 shares of company stock worth $1,446,537 in the last quarter. 0.33% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on PGR shares. Piper Sandler downgraded Progressive from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $113.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Monday, April 18th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded Progressive from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $96.00 to $107.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on Progressive from $88.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 12th. Barclays lifted their target price on Progressive from $88.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 19th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Progressive in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Progressive currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $107.23.

Shares of Progressive stock traded up $2.21 during trading on Monday, hitting $118.48. 136,431 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,929,366. The firm has a market cap of $69.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 0.49. The company has a current ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The Progressive Co. has a 52-week low of $89.35 and a 52-week high of $121.36. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $113.30 and its 200 day simple moving average is $110.19.

Progressive (NYSE:PGR – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 14th. The insurance provider reported $1.12 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.24 by ($0.12). The firm had revenue of $12.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.24 billion. Progressive had a net margin of 4.54% and a return on equity of 12.85%. As a group, equities analysts expect that The Progressive Co. will post 4.54 EPS for the current year.

Progressive announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a share buyback program on Wednesday, May 18th that allows the company to buyback 25,000,000 outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the insurance provider to reacquire shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are typically a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 7th will be paid a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 6th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.34%. Progressive’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 10.87%.

The Progressive Corporation, an insurance holding company, provides personal and commercial auto, personal residential and commercial property, general liability, and other specialty property-casualty insurance products and related services in the United States. It operates in three segments: Personal Lines, Commercial Lines, and Property.

