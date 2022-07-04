Wendell David Associates Inc. Grows Stake in Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW)

Wendell David Associates Inc. grew its holdings in Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW – Get Rating) by 0.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 22,651 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 155 shares during the quarter. Wendell David Associates Inc.’s holdings in Illinois Tool Works were worth $4,743,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Illinois Tool Works in the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Allegheny Financial Group LTD acquired a new stake in shares of Illinois Tool Works in the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Illinois Tool Works during the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. FSB Premier Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Illinois Tool Works during the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, Intelligent Financial Strategies acquired a new stake in Illinois Tool Works during the 4th quarter worth approximately $37,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.03% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have weighed in on ITW. StockNews.com began coverage on Illinois Tool Works in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on Illinois Tool Works from $242.00 to $202.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 18th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Illinois Tool Works from $187.00 to $182.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 31st. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on Illinois Tool Works from $267.00 to $261.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 4th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on Illinois Tool Works from $236.00 to $226.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 14th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $227.09.

In other news, EVP Lei Zhang Schlitz sold 1,000 shares of Illinois Tool Works stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $205.34, for a total value of $205,340.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 7,803 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,602,268.02. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . 0.78% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE:ITW traded up $0.64 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $182.89. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 27,899 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,138,563. The firm has a market cap of $56.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a quick ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.90. Illinois Tool Works Inc. has a 1 year low of $177.33 and a 1 year high of $249.81. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $198.36 and a 200 day moving average price of $213.95.

Illinois Tool Works (NYSE:ITW – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 3rd. The industrial products company reported $2.11 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.07 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $3.94 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.76 billion. Illinois Tool Works had a return on equity of 72.57% and a net margin of 18.08%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.11 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Illinois Tool Works Inc. will post 9.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 14th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 30th will be given a $1.22 dividend. This represents a $4.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.67%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 29th. Illinois Tool Works’s dividend payout ratio is currently 57.34%.

Illinois Tool Works Inc manufactures and sells industrial products and equipment worldwide. It operates through seven segments: Automotive OEM; Food Equipment; Test & Measurement and Electronics; Welding; Polymers & Fluids; Construction Products; and Specialty Products. The Automotive OEM segment offers plastic and metal components, fasteners, and assemblies for automobiles, light trucks, and other industrial uses.

