Wendell David Associates Inc. Has $1.14 Million Stock Position in The Hershey Company (NYSE:HSY)

Wendell David Associates Inc. reduced its position in The Hershey Company (NYSE:HSY – Get Rating) by 1.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 5,255 shares of the company’s stock after selling 65 shares during the period. Wendell David Associates Inc.’s holdings in Hershey were worth $1,138,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Relyea Zuckerberg Hanson LLC increased its holdings in shares of Hershey by 3.8% during the first quarter. Relyea Zuckerberg Hanson LLC now owns 1,303 shares of the company’s stock worth $294,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares during the period. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Hershey by 7.4% during the fourth quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 722 shares of the company’s stock worth $140,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the period. Field & Main Bank increased its holdings in shares of Hershey by 1.8% during the first quarter. Field & Main Bank now owns 2,835 shares of the company’s stock worth $614,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the period. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Hershey by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,659 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,095,000 after acquiring an additional 52 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. increased its stake in Hershey by 55.0% in the fourth quarter. Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. now owns 155 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 55 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 52.96% of the company’s stock.

In other Hershey news, major shareholder Hershey Trust Co Trustee In Tr sold 253,066 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $219.37, for a total transaction of $55,515,088.42. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 894,235 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $196,168,331.95. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Charles R. Raup sold 1,512 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $220.90, for a total transaction of $334,000.80. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 16,737 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,697,203.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 488,560 shares of company stock worth $107,592,615 over the last 90 days. 0.34% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

HSY traded up $5.84 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $221.00. The company had a trading volume of 38,507 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,115,899. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a current ratio of 0.96. The stock has a market cap of $335.81 billion, a PE ratio of 28.41, a P/E/G ratio of 3.59 and a beta of 0.33. The Hershey Company has a 12-month low of $167.80 and a 12-month high of $231.60. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $215.88 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $208.91.

Hershey (NYSE:HSY – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The company reported $2.53 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.10 by $0.43. The firm had revenue of $2.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.49 billion. Hershey had a net margin of 17.29% and a return on equity of 61.65%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 16.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.92 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that The Hershey Company will post 8.03 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Friday, May 20th were paid a dividend of $0.901 per share. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.63%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 19th. Hershey’s payout ratio is currently 46.27%.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on HSY shares. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Hershey from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, May 7th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of Hershey from $215.00 to $255.00 in a research report on Friday, April 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of Hershey from $210.00 to $218.00 in a research report on Friday, April 29th. UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of Hershey in a research report on Wednesday, March 30th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $226.00 target price for the company. Finally, Mizuho boosted their target price on shares of Hershey from $200.00 to $210.00 in a research report on Friday, April 29th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $219.00.

Hershey Profile (Get Rating)

The Hershey Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture and sale of confectionery products and pantry items in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America Confectionery, North America Salty Snacks, and International. It offers chocolate and non-chocolate confectionery products; gum and mint refreshment products, including mints, chewing gums, and bubble gums; pantry items, such as baking ingredients, toppings, beverages, and sundae syrups; and snack items comprising spreads, meat snacks, bars and snack bites, mixes, popcorn, and protein bars.

