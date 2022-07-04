Wendell David Associates Inc. Has $8.75 Million Position in Watsco, Inc. (NYSE:WSO)

Wendell David Associates Inc. increased its position in Watsco, Inc. (NYSE:WSO – Get Rating) by 5.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 28,725 shares of the construction company’s stock after buying an additional 1,608 shares during the period. Wendell David Associates Inc. owned 0.07% of Watsco worth $8,751,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of WSO. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Watsco by 4.0% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,677,204 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,150,524,000 after purchasing an additional 141,426 shares during the last quarter. Capital World Investors raised its holdings in shares of Watsco by 11.3% in the 4th quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 1,124,403 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $351,803,000 after purchasing an additional 114,330 shares during the period. Baillie Gifford & Co. raised its holdings in shares of Watsco by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 2,086,034 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $652,677,000 after purchasing an additional 43,878 shares during the period. Baskin Financial Services Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Watsco in the 4th quarter worth approximately $13,466,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in Watsco by 42.6% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 142,700 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $44,648,000 after buying an additional 42,600 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 78.13% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Cesar L. Alvarez sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $253.55, for a total transaction of $1,014,200.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 13.31% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Watsco stock traded up $2.16 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $240.98. 6,803 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 237,650. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.67 and a beta of 0.89. The business has a 50 day moving average of $252.64 and a two-hundred day moving average of $276.34. Watsco, Inc. has a 12 month low of $220.68 and a 12 month high of $318.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 2.77 and a quick ratio of 1.11.

Watsco (NYSE:WSO – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 21st. The construction company reported $2.90 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.82 by $1.08. Watsco had a net margin of 7.16% and a return on equity of 23.76%. The business had revenue of $1.52 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.39 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.39 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 34.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Watsco, Inc. will post 14.46 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 15th will be given a dividend of $2.20 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 14th. This represents a $8.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.65%. Watsco’s payout ratio is 71.84%.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on WSO shares. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Watsco from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $228.00 to $207.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 16th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Watsco from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, April 30th. Finally, Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on shares of Watsco from $300.00 to $350.00 in a research note on Friday, April 22nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Watsco presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $305.17.

Watsco, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, distributes air conditioning, heating, refrigeration equipment, and related parts and supplies. The company distributes equipment comprising residential ducted and ductless air conditioners, such as gas, electric, and oil furnaces; commercial air conditioning and heating equipment systems; and other specialized equipment.

