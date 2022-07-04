Wendell David Associates Inc. Raises Holdings in American Tower Co. (NYSE:AMT)

Wendell David Associates Inc. increased its position in American Tower Co. (NYSE:AMT – Get Rating) by 0.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 48,945 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 230 shares during the quarter. American Tower comprises about 1.4% of Wendell David Associates Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 24th biggest position. Wendell David Associates Inc.’s holdings in American Tower were worth $12,296,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Rational Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of American Tower by 140.0% in the 4th quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 84 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 49 shares during the period. Cassady Schiller Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of American Tower in the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Sandy Cove Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of American Tower in the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Crewe Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of American Tower in the 4th quarter worth $28,000. Finally, First Personal Financial Services purchased a new position in American Tower in the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. 91.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE AMT traded up $2.81 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $258.40. 45,225 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,109,054. American Tower Co. has a twelve month low of $220.00 and a twelve month high of $303.72. The firm has a market cap of $120.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.71, a PEG ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 0.46. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $247.85 and its 200-day moving average price is $250.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.12, a current ratio of 0.51 and a quick ratio of 0.51.

American Tower ( NYSE:AMT Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.56 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.41 by ($0.85). American Tower had a return on equity of 30.44% and a net margin of 26.72%. The firm had revenue of $2.66 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.61 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.46 EPS. American Tower’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that American Tower Co. will post 9.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 8th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 17th will be issued a $1.43 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 16th. This represents a $5.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.21%. This is a boost from American Tower’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.40. American Tower’s dividend payout ratio is currently 98.96%.

In other American Tower news, Director Robert D. Hormats sold 200 shares of American Tower stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $235.40, for a total transaction of $47,080.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 6,721 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,582,123.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Rodney M. Smith sold 25,389 shares of American Tower stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $270.00, for a total transaction of $6,855,030.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 52,398 shares in the company, valued at $14,147,460. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.24% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several research analysts have commented on AMT shares. KeyCorp cut their price objective on American Tower from $286.00 to $283.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Bank of America started coverage on American Tower in a research report on Sunday, June 5th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $315.00 price objective on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price objective on American Tower from $308.00 to $293.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. StockNews.com assumed coverage on American Tower in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on American Tower from $250.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, March 11th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, American Tower presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $292.07.

American Tower Company Profile (Get Rating)

American Tower Corporation, one of the largest global REITs, is a leading independent owner, operator and developer of multitenant communications real estate with a portfolio of approximately 219,000 communications sites. For more information about American Tower, please visit the Earnings Materials and Investor Presentations sections of our investor relations website at www.americantower.com.

