Wendell David Associates Inc. Raises Stock Holdings in Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP)

Wendell David Associates Inc. boosted its position in Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP – Get Rating) by 0.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 14,765 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after buying an additional 70 shares during the quarter. Wendell David Associates Inc.’s holdings in Union Pacific were worth $4,034,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Union Pacific by 6.4% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 45,822,201 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $11,543,985,000 after buying an additional 2,776,330 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in Union Pacific by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 27,442,731 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $6,913,647,000 after buying an additional 108,959 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its position in Union Pacific by 5.3% in the fourth quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 11,056,408 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $2,785,441,000 after buying an additional 560,523 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in Union Pacific by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 10,413,195 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $2,616,574,000 after buying an additional 170,623 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG boosted its holdings in shares of Union Pacific by 7.5% in the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 7,030,900 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $1,771,296,000 after acquiring an additional 489,216 shares during the period. 80.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Union Pacific alerts:

NYSE:UNP traded up $1.98 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $215.26. 97,302 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,430,859. Union Pacific Co. has a 12-month low of $195.68 and a 12-month high of $278.94. The firm has a market capitalization of $135.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.46, a PEG ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.58, a current ratio of 0.71 and a quick ratio of 0.58. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $221.18 and a 200-day moving average price of $240.29.

Union Pacific ( NYSE:UNP Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 21st. The railroad operator reported $2.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.55 by $0.02. Union Pacific had a return on equity of 50.20% and a net margin of 30.06%. The company had revenue of $5.86 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.76 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.00 EPS. Union Pacific’s revenue was up 17.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that Union Pacific Co. will post 11.58 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 31st were given a dividend of $1.30 per share. This represents a $5.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.42%. This is a boost from Union Pacific’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.18. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 27th. Union Pacific’s payout ratio is presently 49.43%.

In other Union Pacific news, EVP Kenyatta G. Rocker sold 4,018 shares of Union Pacific stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.00, for a total transaction of $1,004,500.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 41,177 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,294,250. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Citigroup lowered Union Pacific from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $287.00 to $235.00 in a report on Thursday, May 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on Union Pacific from $271.00 to $276.00 in a report on Thursday, April 21st. Royal Bank of Canada lowered Union Pacific from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $271.00 to $258.00 in a report on Thursday, March 17th. Susquehanna lifted their price objective on Union Pacific from $306.00 to $310.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 7th. Finally, UBS Group lowered Union Pacific from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $283.00 to $267.00 in a research note on Friday, April 22nd. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $263.82.

Union Pacific Profile (Get Rating)

Union Pacific Corporation, through its subsidiary, Union Pacific Railroad Company, operates in the railroad business in the United States. The company offers transportation services for grain and grain products, fertilizers, food and refrigerated products, and coal and renewables to grain processors, animal feeders, ethanol producers, and other agricultural users; petroleum, and liquid petroleum gases; and construction products, industrial chemicals, plastics, forest products, specialized products, metals and ores, soda ash, and sand, as well as finished automobiles, automotive parts, and merchandise in intermodal containers.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Union Pacific Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Union Pacific and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.