Wendell David Associates Inc. Sells 1,026 Shares of W.W. Grainger, Inc. (NYSE:GWW)

Wendell David Associates Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of W.W. Grainger, Inc. (NYSE:GWW – Get Rating) by 17.3% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 4,891 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 1,026 shares during the period. Wendell David Associates Inc.’s holdings in W.W. Grainger were worth $2,523,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of GWW. Riverview Trust Co bought a new position in W.W. Grainger during the first quarter worth about $26,000. Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in W.W. Grainger during the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. Sandy Cove Advisors LLC bought a new position in W.W. Grainger during the fourth quarter worth about $43,000. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. boosted its position in W.W. Grainger by 100.0% during the fourth quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 86 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares during the period. Finally, Atticus Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in W.W. Grainger during the fourth quarter worth about $53,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.47% of the company’s stock.

GWW traded up $6.88 on Monday, reaching $461.31. The company had a trading volume of 14,998 shares, compared to its average volume of 303,016. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $476.47 and a 200 day simple moving average of $490.01. The company has a market cap of $23.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.57, a P/E/G ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a current ratio of 2.55. W.W. Grainger, Inc. has a 52-week low of $391.16 and a 52-week high of $529.91.

W.W. Grainger ( NYSE:GWW Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The industrial products company reported $7.07 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.16 by $0.91. The business had revenue of $3.65 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.51 billion. W.W. Grainger had a net margin of 8.58% and a return on equity of 53.07%. W.W. Grainger’s quarterly revenue was up 18.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $4.48 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that W.W. Grainger, Inc. will post 26.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 1st. Investors of record on Monday, May 9th were paid a $1.72 dividend. This is an increase from W.W. Grainger’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.62. This represents a $6.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.49%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 6th. W.W. Grainger’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 30.67%.

In other W.W. Grainger news, VP Laurie R. Thomson sold 276 shares of W.W. Grainger stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $492.05, for a total transaction of $135,805.80. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 1,928 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $948,672.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Deidra C. Merriwether sold 488 shares of W.W. Grainger stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $488.62, for a total transaction of $238,446.56. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 7,605 shares in the company, valued at $3,715,955.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 13,030 shares of company stock worth $6,370,241 over the last three months. Insiders own 10.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on GWW shares. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of W.W. Grainger from $474.00 to $449.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 31st. Stephens raised their price objective on shares of W.W. Grainger from $510.00 to $565.00 in a research report on Monday, May 2nd. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of W.W. Grainger from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 6th. Atlantic Securities upgraded shares of W.W. Grainger from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $580.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 15th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of W.W. Grainger from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 16th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $511.38.

W.W. Grainger, Inc distributes maintenance, repair, and operating (MRO) products and services in the United States, Japan, Canada, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, High-Touch Solutions N.A. and Endless Assortment. It offers safety and security supplies, material handling and storage equipment, pumps and plumbing equipment, cleaning and maintenance supplies, and metalworking and hand tools.

