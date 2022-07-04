Wendell David Associates Inc. Trims Stake in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE)

Wendell David Associates Inc. lowered its stake in shares of NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE – Get Rating) by 0.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 220,669 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 245 shares during the quarter. NextEra Energy comprises 2.1% of Wendell David Associates Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 14th largest position. Wendell David Associates Inc.’s holdings in NextEra Energy were worth $18,693,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of NextEra Energy by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 31,922,835 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,971,390,000 after buying an additional 796,968 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of NextEra Energy during the fourth quarter valued at about $2,724,059,000. Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in NextEra Energy by 3.3% in the fourth quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 15,077,243 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,407,611,000 after purchasing an additional 484,081 shares during the period. 1832 Asset Management L.P. grew its holdings in NextEra Energy by 29.4% in the fourth quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 9,406,722 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $881,233,000 after purchasing an additional 2,136,829 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in NextEra Energy by 2.9% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 9,027,918 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $842,847,000 after purchasing an additional 253,865 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 77.89% of the company’s stock.

NEE has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Credit Suisse Group set a $76.00 price objective on shares of NextEra Energy in a report on Monday, June 20th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of NextEra Energy from $102.00 to $107.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 18th. KeyCorp upped their price objective on shares of NextEra Energy from $87.00 to $89.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 7th. Evercore ISI reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $90.00 target price on shares of NextEra Energy in a research note on Friday, April 22nd. Finally, Mizuho dropped their target price on shares of NextEra Energy from $88.00 to $81.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 25th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $88.86.

In other news, Director Kirk S. Hachigian acquired 10,000 shares of NextEra Energy stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 3rd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $70.19 per share, with a total value of $701,900.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 5,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $350,950. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . 0.43% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NextEra Energy stock traded up $3.10 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $80.56. 452,945 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 10,534,664. The firm has a market capitalization of $158.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 108.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.09 and a beta of 0.45. The business has a 50 day moving average of $74.03 and a two-hundred day moving average of $79.19. NextEra Energy, Inc. has a 12 month low of $67.22 and a 12 month high of $93.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 0.49 and a quick ratio of 0.42.

NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 21st. The utilities provider reported $0.74 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.05. NextEra Energy had a net margin of 8.97% and a return on equity of 11.49%. The business had revenue of $2.89 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.16 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.67 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that NextEra Energy, Inc. will post 2.84 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 31st were given a $0.425 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 27th. This represents a $1.70 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.11%. NextEra Energy’s payout ratio is presently 229.73%.

NextEra Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power to retail and wholesale customers in North America. The company generates electricity through wind, solar, nuclear, coal, and natural gas facilities. It also develops, constructs, and operates long-term contracted assets that consists of clean energy solutions, such as renewable generation facilities, battery storage projects, and electric transmission facilities; sells energy commodities; and owns, develops, constructs, manages and operates electric generation facilities in wholesale energy markets.

