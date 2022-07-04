Western Digital (NASDAQ:WDC) PT Lowered to $65.00 at Benchmark

Western Digital (NASDAQ:WDC – Get Rating) had its price target reduced by Benchmark from $85.00 to $65.00 in a report published on Friday, The Fly reports. They currently have a buy rating on the data storage provider’s stock.

A number of other research analysts have also issued reports on WDC. Barclays boosted their target price on Western Digital from $60.00 to $65.00 in a report on Friday, April 29th. Cowen boosted their target price on Western Digital from $60.00 to $65.00 in a report on Friday, April 29th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Western Digital from $70.00 to $75.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on Western Digital from $63.00 to $72.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 11th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares downgraded Western Digital from a positive rating to a neutral rating and decreased their price target for the company from $80.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 14th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Western Digital currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $69.35.

WDC opened at $43.42 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $13.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.53 and a beta of 1.50. Western Digital has a 52 week low of $41.63 and a 52 week high of $72.15. The business’s 50 day moving average is $54.47 and its two-hundred day moving average is $54.29. The company has a quick ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 2.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59.

Western Digital ( NASDAQ:WDC Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The data storage provider reported $1.38 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.24 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $4.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.34 billion. Western Digital had a return on equity of 20.88% and a net margin of 9.49%. The firm’s revenue was up 5.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.75 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Western Digital will post 7.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, SVP Gene M. Zamiska sold 4,776 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.00, for a total value of $300,888.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 26,719 shares in the company, valued at $1,683,297. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.17% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in WDC. Cetera Advisors LLC increased its stake in Western Digital by 22.9% in the third quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 4,674 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $264,000 after purchasing an additional 870 shares during the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its position in shares of Western Digital by 27.9% in the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 2,027 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $134,000 after buying an additional 442 shares during the period. Sound Income Strategies LLC boosted its holdings in Western Digital by 3.4% in the fourth quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 52,229 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $3,406,000 after purchasing an additional 1,711 shares during the last quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. boosted its holdings in Western Digital by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 7,165 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $467,000 after purchasing an additional 157 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC boosted its holdings in Western Digital by 26.3% in the fourth quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 2,405 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $157,000 after purchasing an additional 501 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.11% of the company’s stock.

Western Digital Corporation develops, manufactures, and sells data storage devices and solutions in the United States, China, Hong Kong, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, rest of Asia, and internationally. It offers client devices, including hard disk drives (HDDs) and solid state drives (SSDs) for computing devices, such as desktop and notebook personal computers (PCs), smart video systems, gaming consoles, and set top boxes; flash-based embedded storage products for mobile phones, tablets, notebook PCs, and other portable and wearable devices, as well as automotive, Internet of Things, industrial, and connected home applications; and flash-based memory wafers.

