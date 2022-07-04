Western Financial Corporation Acquires New Shares in Archer-Daniels-Midland Company (NYSE:ADM)

Western Financial Corporation bought a new position in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland Company (NYSE:ADM – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 9,897 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $893,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Alpha Cubed Investments LLC purchased a new position in Archer-Daniels-Midland during the first quarter worth about $279,000. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Archer-Daniels-Midland during the first quarter worth about $373,000. Strs Ohio grew its position in Archer-Daniels-Midland by 187.6% during the first quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 211,014 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,046,000 after buying an additional 137,649 shares in the last quarter. CWA Asset Management Group LLC purchased a new position in Archer-Daniels-Midland during the first quarter worth about $414,000. Finally, Empirical Finance LLC grew its position in Archer-Daniels-Midland by 12.2% during the first quarter. Empirical Finance LLC now owns 10,750 shares of the company’s stock worth $970,000 after buying an additional 1,172 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.38% of the company’s stock.

Get Archer-Daniels-Midland alerts:

In other Archer-Daniels-Midland news, CFO Vikram Luthar sold 7,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.59, for a total transaction of $671,925.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 72,302 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,477,536.18. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on ADM shares. Bank of America cut Archer-Daniels-Midland from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $80.00 to $100.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 19th. Barclays upped their price objective on Archer-Daniels-Midland from $88.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, April 22nd. Monness Crespi & Hardt cut Archer-Daniels-Midland from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, April 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on Archer-Daniels-Midland from $79.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 16th. Finally, StockNews.com cut Archer-Daniels-Midland from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 26th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Archer-Daniels-Midland currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $83.25.

NYSE ADM opened at $76.41 on Monday. Archer-Daniels-Midland Company has a 1-year low of $56.91 and a 1-year high of $98.88. The company has a current ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $84.94 and a 200-day moving average of $81.19. The firm has a market cap of $43.00 billion, a PE ratio of 14.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 0.81.

Archer-Daniels-Midland (NYSE:ADM – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The company reported $1.90 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.35 by $0.55. The business had revenue of $23.65 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.61 billion. Archer-Daniels-Midland had a return on equity of 14.40% and a net margin of 3.42%. Archer-Daniels-Midland’s quarterly revenue was up 25.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.39 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Archer-Daniels-Midland Company will post 6.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 8th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 18th were given a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.09%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 17th. Archer-Daniels-Midland’s payout ratio is 29.47%.

About Archer-Daniels-Midland (Get Rating)

Archer-Daniels-Midland Company procures, transports, stores, processes, and merchandises agricultural commodities, products, and ingredients in the United States, Switzerland, Cayman Islands, Brazil, Mexico, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Ag Services and Oilseeds, Carbohydrate Solutions, and Nutrition.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ADM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Archer-Daniels-Midland Company (NYSE:ADM – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Archer-Daniels-Midland Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Archer-Daniels-Midland and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.