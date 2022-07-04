Western Financial Corporation Grows Stock Position in iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF (NASDAQ:FALN)

Western Financial Corporation boosted its stake in shares of iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF (NASDAQ:FALN – Get Rating) by 105.9% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 62,416 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 32,104 shares during the period. iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF accounts for approximately 1.0% of Western Financial Corporation’s portfolio, making the stock its 14th biggest position. Western Financial Corporation’s holdings in iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF were worth $1,733,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in shares of iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF by 25.4% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 711,458 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,422,000 after buying an additional 144,124 shares in the last quarter. Comerica Bank grew its holdings in iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF by 5.0% during the 3rd quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 18,263 shares of the company’s stock worth $547,000 after acquiring an additional 865 shares in the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $353,000. IFP Advisors Inc raised its holdings in shares of iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF by 76.1% in the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 51,618 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,549,000 after purchasing an additional 22,310 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tri Star Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF by 37.6% during the 4th quarter. Tri Star Advisors Inc. now owns 448,073 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,276,000 after purchasing an additional 122,449 shares during the last quarter.

NASDAQ:FALN opened at $24.74 on Monday. iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $24.23 and a 12 month high of $30.44. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $25.67 and its 200 day moving average price is $27.38.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 8th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, July 5th will be issued a dividend of $0.097 per share. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.70%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 1st.

