Western Financial Corporation Purchases New Shares in Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD)

Western Financial Corporation purchased a new stake in Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 5,248 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,312,000. Pioneer Natural Resources comprises about 0.8% of Western Financial Corporation’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 28th biggest position.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Riverview Trust Co purchased a new stake in Pioneer Natural Resources in the 1st quarter valued at $29,000. Griffin Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Pioneer Natural Resources by 10.8% in the 4th quarter. Griffin Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,754 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock valued at $1,047,000 after buying an additional 560 shares during the period. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA acquired a new position in Pioneer Natural Resources in the 4th quarter valued at $64,000. Crestwood Advisors Group LLC increased its stake in Pioneer Natural Resources by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. Crestwood Advisors Group LLC now owns 31,971 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock valued at $5,815,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the period. Finally, Comprehensive Financial Consultants Institutional Inc. acquired a new position in Pioneer Natural Resources in the 4th quarter valued at $1,453,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.65% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from $285.00 to $400.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 25th. TD Securities upped their price target on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from $280.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 5th. Scotiabank cut shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $260.00 to $270.00 in a research note on Monday, April 18th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from $244.00 to $276.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 14th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $286.71.

In other news, SVP Tyson L. Taylor sold 1,835 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $279.02, for a total transaction of $512,001.70. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 4,876 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,360,501.52. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, EVP Mark Stephen Berg sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $286.90, for a total transaction of $717,250.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 47,046 shares in the company, valued at $13,497,497.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 8,835 shares of company stock worth $2,439,657. 0.55% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NYSE:PXD opened at $223.94 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $54.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 1.56. The company has a current ratio of 1.54, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The company’s 50-day moving average is $254.27 and its two-hundred day moving average is $235.16. Pioneer Natural Resources has a 12-month low of $133.73 and a 12-month high of $288.46.

Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The oil and gas development company reported $7.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.32 by $0.42. The company had revenue of $6.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.99 billion. Pioneer Natural Resources had a net margin of 22.85% and a return on equity of 21.01%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 152.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.77 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Pioneer Natural Resources will post 33.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 14th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 31st were issued a $7.38 dividend. This represents a $29.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 13.18%. This is a positive change from Pioneer Natural Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.78. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 27th. Pioneer Natural Resources’s dividend payout ratio is 16.37%.

Pioneer Natural Resources Company operates as an independent oil and gas exploration and production company in the United States. The company explores for, develops, and produces oil, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and gas. It has operations in the Midland Basin in West Texas. As of December 31, 2021, the company had proved undeveloped reserves and proved developed non-producing reserves of 130 million barrels of oil, 92 million barrels of NGLs, and 462 billion cubic feet of gas; and owned interests in 11 gas processing plants.

