Western Financial Corporation Reduces Stock Position in Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHP)

Western Financial Corporation reduced its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHP – Get Rating) by 31.5% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 7,309 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,358 shares during the quarter. Western Financial Corporation’s holdings in Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF were worth $444,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of SCHP. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. increased its holdings in Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF by 3.8% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 97,963,022 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,160,894,000 after acquiring an additional 3,583,472 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its holdings in Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF by 201.0% during the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,511,350 shares of the company’s stock worth $157,939,000 after acquiring an additional 1,676,933 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new position in shares of Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF in the 4th quarter worth $56,349,000. Flow Traders U.S. LLC bought a new position in shares of Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF in the 4th quarter worth $30,974,000. Finally, LPL Financial LLC increased its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF by 79.4% in the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 990,659 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,303,000 after buying an additional 438,429 shares during the last quarter.

Get Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA:SCHP opened at $56.33 on Monday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $57.55 and its 200-day moving average price is $59.88. Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF has a one year low of $55.37 and a one year high of $64.15.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SCHP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHP – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.