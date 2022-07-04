Western Financial Corporation Sells 1,061 Shares of Citizens Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CFG)

Western Financial Corporation reduced its stake in shares of Citizens Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CFG – Get Rating) by 17.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,007 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 1,061 shares during the period. Western Financial Corporation’s holdings in Citizens Financial Group were worth $227,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in CFG. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC raised its position in Citizens Financial Group by 37.4% during the 4th quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 772 shares of the bank’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 210 shares during the last quarter. Mystic Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Citizens Financial Group during the 4th quarter worth about $37,000. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Citizens Financial Group by 24.3% during the 4th quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 1,163 shares of the bank’s stock worth $55,000 after acquiring an additional 227 shares during the period. Spire Wealth Management grew its holdings in Citizens Financial Group by 98.2% during the 4th quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 1,193 shares of the bank’s stock worth $56,000 after acquiring an additional 591 shares during the period. Finally, Covestor Ltd acquired a new stake in Citizens Financial Group during the 4th quarter worth about $61,000. 94.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Citizens Financial Group alerts:

A number of analysts have weighed in on CFG shares. Piper Sandler set a $47.00 price target on Citizens Financial Group in a report on Monday, June 20th. Robert W. Baird restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $58.00 target price on shares of Citizens Financial Group in a research note on Thursday, April 21st. StockNews.com began coverage on Citizens Financial Group in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods downgraded Citizens Financial Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $64.00 to $54.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 5th. Finally, Wolfe Research cut their price target on Citizens Financial Group from $48.00 to $33.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $53.23.

In other Citizens Financial Group news, Director Terrance Lillis bought 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 26th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $41.31 per share, with a total value of $41,310.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 2,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $82,620. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link . Insiders own 0.48% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:CFG opened at $36.12 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.90 billion, a PE ratio of 7.65 and a beta of 1.45. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $38.50 and its 200 day moving average is $45.49. Citizens Financial Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $34.50 and a 12 month high of $57.00.

Citizens Financial Group (NYSE:CFG – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 19th. The bank reported $1.07 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.94 by $0.13. Citizens Financial Group had a net margin of 30.67% and a return on equity of 10.69%. The company had revenue of $1.65 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.63 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.41 EPS. Citizens Financial Group’s revenue was down .8% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that Citizens Financial Group, Inc. will post 4.67 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 17th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 3rd were issued a dividend of $0.39 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 2nd. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.32%. Citizens Financial Group’s payout ratio is 33.05%.

Citizens Financial Group announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock repurchase plan on Monday, June 27th that authorizes the company to buyback $1.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the bank to repurchase up to 5.6% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are typically an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

Citizens Financial Group Profile (Get Rating)

Citizens Financial Group, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Citizens Bank, National Association that provides retail and commercial banking products and services to individuals, small businesses, middle-market companies, corporations, and institutions in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Consumer Banking and Commercial Banking.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CFG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Citizens Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CFG – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Citizens Financial Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Citizens Financial Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.