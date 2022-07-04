Western Financial Corporation Sells 133 Shares of MSCI Inc. (NYSE:MSCI)

Western Financial Corporation reduced its stake in shares of MSCI Inc. (NYSE:MSCI – Get Rating) by 11.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,067 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 133 shares during the period. Western Financial Corporation’s holdings in MSCI were worth $537,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Moors & Cabot Inc. bought a new position in shares of MSCI in the third quarter worth about $51,000. DNB Asset Management AS increased its stake in shares of MSCI by 7.3% in the fourth quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 11,901 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $7,292,000 after purchasing an additional 808 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc increased its stake in shares of MSCI by 39.9% in the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 533 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $329,000 after purchasing an additional 152 shares during the period. Diversified Trust Co increased its stake in shares of MSCI by 13.8% in the fourth quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 782 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $479,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares during the period. Finally, Fenimore Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of MSCI in the fourth quarter worth about $350,000. Institutional investors own 90.76% of the company’s stock.

MSCI has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. StockNews.com started coverage on MSCI in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on MSCI in a research note on Friday, April 1st. They set a “neutral” rating and a $553.00 price target on the stock. Redburn Partners started coverage on MSCI in a research note on Tuesday, May 17th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on MSCI from $600.00 to $520.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, June 28th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on MSCI from $533.00 to $477.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $532.86.

NYSE MSCI opened at $417.72 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $416.77 and its two-hundred day moving average is $486.75. The company has a market capitalization of $33.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.80 and a beta of 1.06. MSCI Inc. has a 1-year low of $376.41 and a 1-year high of $679.85.

MSCI (NYSE:MSCI – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 26th. The technology company reported $2.98 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.74 by $0.24. The company had revenue of $559.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $563.18 million. MSCI had a negative return on equity of 205.88% and a net margin of 35.65%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 17.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.46 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that MSCI Inc. will post 11.35 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 13th were issued a $1.04 dividend. This represents a $4.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.00%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 12th. MSCI’s payout ratio is currently 45.61%.

MSCI Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides investment decision support tools for the clients to manage their investment processes worldwide. It operates through four segments: Index, Analytics, ESG and Climate, and All Other – Private Assets. The Index segment provides indexes for use in various areas of the investment process, including indexed product creation, such as ETFs, mutual funds, annuities, futures, options, structured products, over-the-counter derivatives; performance benchmarking; portfolio construction and rebalancing; and asset allocation, as well as licenses GICS and GICS Direct.

