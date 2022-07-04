Western Financial Corporation Takes $756,000 Position in ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP)

Western Financial Corporation bought a new position in ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 7,562 shares of the energy producer’s stock, valued at approximately $756,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. raised its holdings in ConocoPhillips by 76.7% in the 1st quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. now owns 27,710 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $2,328,000 after acquiring an additional 12,028 shares during the period. AE Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in ConocoPhillips by 6.8% in the 1st quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 60,699 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $6,070,000 after acquiring an additional 3,856 shares during the period. Rockland Trust Co. raised its holdings in ConocoPhillips by 3.8% in the 4th quarter. Rockland Trust Co. now owns 10,933 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $789,000 after acquiring an additional 399 shares during the period. Old North State Trust LLC grew its position in ConocoPhillips by 25.0% in the 4th quarter. Old North State Trust LLC now owns 1,180 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $85,000 after purchasing an additional 236 shares during the last quarter. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System grew its position in ConocoPhillips by 2.6% in the 4th quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 2,327,977 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $168,033,000 after purchasing an additional 59,037 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.80% of the company’s stock.

COP has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Susquehanna raised their price target on shares of ConocoPhillips from $108.00 to $129.00 in a research report on Monday, April 25th. Truist Financial lifted their target price on shares of ConocoPhillips from $115.00 to $130.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 21st. Scotiabank upgraded shares of ConocoPhillips from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $110.00 to $115.00 in a research report on Monday, April 18th. Societe Generale lifted their target price on shares of ConocoPhillips to $127.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 9th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of ConocoPhillips from $114.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, March 11th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, ConocoPhillips has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $119.56.

In other news, CEO Ryan Michael Lance sold 584,900 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $121.21, for a total value of $70,895,729.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 44,522 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,396,511.62. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, Director Timothy A. Leach sold 40,603 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.33, for a total value of $4,154,904.99. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 666,002 shares in the company, valued at approximately $68,151,984.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders sold 644,703 shares of company stock worth $77,172,426. 0.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

COP opened at $90.98 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $103.71 and a 200 day simple moving average of $95.44. ConocoPhillips has a fifty-two week low of $51.41 and a fifty-two week high of $124.08. The company has a market cap of $117.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.32 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 1.51 and a quick ratio of 1.41.

ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The energy producer reported $3.27 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.24 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $19.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.36 billion. ConocoPhillips had a net margin of 22.52% and a return on equity of 24.89%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 82.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.69 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that ConocoPhillips will post 15 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 28th will be paid a $0.70 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 27th. This represents a dividend yield of 3.21%. This is an increase from ConocoPhillips’s previous dividend of $0.30. ConocoPhillips’s dividend payout ratio is 18.97%.

ConocoPhillips explores for, produces, transports, and markets crude oil, bitumen, natural gas, liquefied natural gas (LNG), and natural gas liquids worldwide. It primarily engages in the conventional and tight oil reservoirs, shale gas, heavy oil, LNG, oil sands, and other production operations. The company's portfolio includes unconventional plays in North America; conventional assets in North America, Europe, Asia, and Australia; various LNG developments; oil sands assets in Canada; and an inventory of conventional and unconventional exploration prospects.

