Western Financial Corporation Takes Position in J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:JBHT)

Western Financial Corporation purchased a new stake in J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:JBHT – Get Rating) in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 3,184 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $639,000.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Lee Financial Co bought a new stake in shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Independence Bank of Kentucky bought a new stake in shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services in the 1st quarter valued at about $36,000. Covestor Ltd bought a new stake in shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services in the 4th quarter valued at about $41,000. Crewe Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services in the 4th quarter valued at about $60,000. Finally, Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV increased its stake in shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 1,304.3% in the 1st quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 323 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $65,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. 72.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services stock opened at $159.87 on Monday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $167.88 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $185.25. J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. has a 1 year low of $153.92 and a 1 year high of $218.18. The company has a market capitalization of $16.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.84, a P/E/G ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 1.27 and a quick ratio of 1.27.

J.B. Hunt Transport Services ( NASDAQ:JBHT Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 18th. The transportation company reported $2.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.91 by $0.38. J.B. Hunt Transport Services had a return on equity of 28.36% and a net margin of 6.58%. The business had revenue of $3.49 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.32 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.37 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 33.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. will post 9.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 13th were issued a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.00%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 12th. J.B. Hunt Transport Services’s dividend payout ratio is 19.85%.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on JBHT shares. Wolfe Research lowered their target price on J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $242.00 to $220.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 5th. Susquehanna raised J.B. Hunt Transport Services from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $210.00 to $217.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 26th. StockNews.com cut J.B. Hunt Transport Services from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 11th. Stephens lowered their target price on J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $245.00 to $230.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 19th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $210.00 to $190.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 19th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $211.11.

In other J.B. Hunt Transport Services news, Director Sharilyn S. Gasaway purchased 650 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 19th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $161.87 per share, with a total value of $105,215.50. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 26,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,240,994. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 3.10% of the company’s stock.

J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc provides surface transportation, delivery, and logistic services in North America. It operates through five segments: Intermodal (JBI), Dedicated Contract Services (DCS), Integrated Capacity Solutions (ICS), Final Mile Services (FMS), and Truckload (JBT). The JBI segment offers intermodal freight solutions.

