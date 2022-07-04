Westwood Holdings Group, Inc. (NYSE:WHG) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

Westwood Holdings Group, Inc. (NYSE:WHG – Get Rating) saw a significant drop in short interest in the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 5,400 shares, a drop of 37.9% from the May 31st total of 8,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 20,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.3 days. Approximately 0.1% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

In related news, insider Leah Bennett sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.95, for a total value of $44,850.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 27,348 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $408,852.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Jcp Investment Management, Llc sold 24,000 shares of Westwood Holdings Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.69, for a total value of $376,560.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 16,795 shares in the company, valued at $263,513.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 11.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Westwood Holdings Group during the fourth quarter worth approximately $76,000. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of Westwood Holdings Group by 6.2% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 29,021 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $449,000 after purchasing an additional 1,698 shares in the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP boosted its stake in shares of Westwood Holdings Group by 26.7% during the third quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 24,700 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $469,000 after purchasing an additional 5,200 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in shares of Westwood Holdings Group by 9.2% during the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 63,006 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $965,000 after purchasing an additional 5,306 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Gabelli Funds LLC boosted its stake in Westwood Holdings Group by 2.8% in the first quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 74,641 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,144,000 after acquiring an additional 2,034 shares in the last quarter. 61.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on Westwood Holdings Group in a research note on Tuesday, June 28th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company.

Shares of NYSE WHG traded down $0.25 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $13.55. 200 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 17,658. The company’s 50-day moving average is $15.17 and its two-hundred day moving average is $16.21. The company has a market capitalization of $116.23 million, a P/E ratio of 18.56 and a beta of 1.20. Westwood Holdings Group has a 1 year low of $13.55 and a 1 year high of $27.01.

Westwood Holdings Group (NYSE:WHG – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 27th. The asset manager reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter. Westwood Holdings Group had a net margin of 7.94% and a return on equity of 6.24%. The company had revenue of $17.22 million for the quarter.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 1st. Investors of record on Friday, June 3rd were given a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.43%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 2nd. Westwood Holdings Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 82.19%.

Westwood Holdings Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manages investment assets and provides services for its clients. The company operates in two segments, Advisory and Trust. The Advisory segment provides investment advisory services to corporate retirement plans, public retirement plans, endowments, foundations, individuals, and the Westwood Funds; and investment sub-advisory services to mutual funds, pooled investment vehicles, and its Trust segment.

