White Knight Strategic Wealth Advisors LLC Has $319,000 Holdings in Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA)

White Knight Strategic Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA – Get Rating) by 15.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,520 shares of the game software company’s stock after purchasing an additional 335 shares during the quarter. White Knight Strategic Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Electronic Arts were worth $319,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. grew its position in shares of Electronic Arts by 82.2% during the 4th quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 922 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $123,000 after buying an additional 416 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Electronic Arts by 56.4% during the 4th quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 528,016 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $69,645,000 after buying an additional 190,435 shares during the period. National Bank of Canada FI acquired a new stake in shares of Electronic Arts during the 4th quarter worth approximately $6,482,000. Pallas Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Electronic Arts by 12.6% during the 4th quarter. Pallas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 60,232 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $8,373,000 after buying an additional 6,740 shares during the period. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its position in shares of Electronic Arts by 28.6% during the 4th quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 16,711 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $2,204,000 after buying an additional 3,720 shares during the period. 89.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several research firms recently issued reports on EA. Moffett Nathanson downgraded shares of Electronic Arts from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $141.00 to $147.00 in a research report on Friday, June 10th. Robert W. Baird reduced their price target on shares of Electronic Arts from $165.00 to $140.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 11th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on shares of Electronic Arts from $155.00 to $145.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 11th. Ascendiant Capital Markets set a $160.00 price target on shares of Electronic Arts in a research report on Monday, June 20th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on Electronic Arts from $170.00 to $165.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 11th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $155.75.

In other news, CEO Andrew Wilson sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $122.62, for a total transaction of $1,226,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 72,630 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,905,890.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, insider Jacob J. Schatz sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $122.34, for a total value of $122,340.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 14,468 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,770,015.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 47,720 shares of company stock valued at $6,200,366 in the last three months. 0.37% of the stock is owned by insiders.

EA stock opened at $122.73 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $34.31 billion, a PE ratio of 44.47, a PEG ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 0.84. Electronic Arts Inc. has a twelve month low of $109.24 and a twelve month high of $147.76. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $128.62 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $129.05.

Electronic Arts (NASDAQ:EA – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The game software company reported $0.82 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.04 by ($0.22). The company had revenue of $1.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.77 billion. Electronic Arts had a net margin of 11.29% and a return on equity of 18.99%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 17.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.72 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Electronic Arts Inc. will post 5.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 22nd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 8th were issued a dividend of $0.19 per share. This is a positive change from Electronic Arts’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 7th. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.62%. Electronic Arts’s payout ratio is presently 27.54%.

Electronic Arts Inc develops, markets, publishes, and distributes games, content, and services for game consoles, PCs, mobile phones, and tablets worldwide. It develops and publishes games and services across various genres, such as sports, racing, first-person shooter, action, role-playing, and simulation primarily under the Battlefield, The Sims, Apex Legends, Need for Speed, and license games from others, including FIFA, Madden NFL, UFC, and Star Wars brands.

