White Knight Strategic Wealth Advisors LLC Has $586,000 Holdings in VanEck CEF Municipal Income ETF (NYSEARCA:XMPT)

White Knight Strategic Wealth Advisors LLC cut its holdings in shares of VanEck CEF Municipal Income ETF (NYSEARCA:XMPT – Get Rating) by 9.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 23,153 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,323 shares during the quarter. White Knight Strategic Wealth Advisors LLC owned 0.31% of VanEck CEF Municipal Income ETF worth $586,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. LPL Financial LLC boosted its position in VanEck CEF Municipal Income ETF by 30.2% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 231,737 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,866,000 after acquiring an additional 53,768 shares during the period. Hedeker Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of VanEck CEF Municipal Income ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $6,340,000. Legacy Capital Wealth Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of VanEck CEF Municipal Income ETF by 8.2% during the 4th quarter. Legacy Capital Wealth Partners LLC now owns 91,666 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,491,000 after buying an additional 6,930 shares during the last quarter. Howard Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of VanEck CEF Municipal Income ETF by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. Howard Capital Management Inc. now owns 83,322 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,469,000 after buying an additional 1,755 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MML Investors Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of VanEck CEF Municipal Income ETF by 3.7% during the 4th quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 71,564 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,120,000 after buying an additional 2,535 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of VanEck CEF Municipal Income ETF stock opened at $23.02 on Monday. VanEck CEF Municipal Income ETF has a 52-week low of $21.88 and a 52-week high of $30.58. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $23.11 and a 200-day simple moving average of $25.38.

