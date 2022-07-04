White Knight Strategic Wealth Advisors LLC Sells 178 Shares of Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX)

White Knight Strategic Wealth Advisors LLC reduced its stake in shares of Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX – Get Rating) by 6.8% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 2,445 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 178 shares during the quarter. Lam Research accounts for 1.4% of White Knight Strategic Wealth Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 21st largest holding. White Knight Strategic Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Lam Research were worth $1,314,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Missouri Trust & Investment Co bought a new position in Lam Research during the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Allegheny Financial Group LTD bought a new position in Lam Research during the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Vectors Research Management LLC grew its holdings in Lam Research by 133.3% during the 4th quarter. Vectors Research Management LLC now owns 35 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 20 shares during the period. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Lam Research by 100.0% during the 4th quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 38 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 19 shares during the period. Finally, Delos Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Lam Research during the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. 82.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, Director Catherine P. Lego bought 1,736 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 26th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $460.35 per share, with a total value of $799,167.60. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 49,991 shares in the company, valued at $23,013,356.85. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.31% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ LRCX opened at $394.83 on Monday. Lam Research Co. has a fifty-two week low of $386.51 and a fifty-two week high of $731.85. The stock has a market cap of $54.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.34, a PEG ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 2.00 and a current ratio of 2.83. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $471.36 and its 200 day simple moving average is $541.97.

Lam Research (NASDAQ:LRCX – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 20th. The semiconductor company reported $7.40 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $7.48 by ($0.08). Lam Research had a net margin of 27.13% and a return on equity of 75.51%. The business had revenue of $4.06 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.24 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $7.49 EPS. Lam Research’s revenue was up 5.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Lam Research Co. will post 31.59 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 6th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 15th will be given a dividend of $1.50 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 14th. This represents a $6.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.52%. Lam Research’s dividend payout ratio is currently 18.76%.

LRCX has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Mizuho decreased their price target on Lam Research from $725.00 to $675.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 21st. Barclays decreased their price target on Lam Research from $700.00 to $625.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 21st. StockNews.com downgraded Lam Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, March 24th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on Lam Research from $775.00 to $837.00 in a report on Thursday, April 7th. Finally, Bank of America reduced their target price on Lam Research from $650.00 to $540.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 29th. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Lam Research has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $642.68.

Lam Research Corporation designs, manufactures, markets, refurbishes, and services semiconductor processing equipment used in the fabrication of integrated circuits. The company offers ALTUS systems to deposit conformal films for tungsten metallization applications; SABRE electrochemical deposition products for copper interconnect transition that offers copper damascene manufacturing; SOLA ultraviolet thermal processing products for film treatments; and VECTOR plasma-enhanced CVD ALD products.

