White Knight Strategic Wealth Advisors LLC Sells 238 Shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHM)

White Knight Strategic Wealth Advisors LLC trimmed its position in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHM – Get Rating) by 1.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 23,099 shares of the company’s stock after selling 238 shares during the quarter. Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF makes up about 1.9% of White Knight Strategic Wealth Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 13th biggest position. White Knight Strategic Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF were worth $1,752,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Kessler Investment Group LLC bought a new stake in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $42,000. Guardian Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $48,000. Bessemer Group Inc. bought a new stake in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $53,000. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL grew its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 124.9% during the fourth quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 877 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,000 after purchasing an additional 487 shares during the last quarter.

Get Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF alerts:

SCHM opened at $63.64 on Monday. Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF has a one year low of $60.53 and a one year high of $83.73. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $67.34 and its 200-day simple moving average is $72.71.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SCHM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHM – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.