Whitecap Resources (OTCMKTS:SPGYF) PT Raised to C$16.00

Whitecap Resources (OTCMKTS:SPGYF – Get Rating) had its target price increased by BMO Capital Markets from C$15.00 to C$16.00 in a research note published on Thursday morning, The Fly reports.

Several other equities research analysts have also issued reports on the stock. TD Securities increased their target price on shares of Whitecap Resources from C$15.00 to C$15.50 in a report on Friday, April 29th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on shares of Whitecap Resources from C$13.25 to C$14.25 in a report on Tuesday, April 5th. CIBC increased their target price on shares of Whitecap Resources from C$14.50 to C$15.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 15th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of Whitecap Resources from C$14.00 to C$16.00 in a report on Thursday. Finally, Raymond James increased their target price on shares of Whitecap Resources from C$14.50 to C$16.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Whitecap Resources presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $15.03.

Shares of OTCMKTS:SPGYF opened at $7.09 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $8.16 and its 200-day moving average price is $7.60. Whitecap Resources has a twelve month low of $3.64 and a twelve month high of $10.14.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.0232 per share. This represents a yield of 3.6%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 29th.

Whitecap Resources Inc, oil and gas company, acquires and develops petroleum and natural gas properties in Canada. Its principal properties are located in West Central Alberta, British Columbia, Southeast Saskatchewan, West Central Saskatchewan, and Southwest Saskatchewan. As of February 14, 2022, it had a total proved plus probable reserves of 701,829 thousand barrels of oil equivalent.

