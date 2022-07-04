WinCash (WCC) Achieves Market Capitalization of $48,005.98

WinCash (WCC) traded up 24.4% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 16:00 PM ET on July 4th. One WinCash coin can now be bought for about $0.0320 or 0.00000161 BTC on popular exchanges. WinCash has a market capitalization of $48,005.98 and approximately $224.00 worth of WinCash was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, WinCash has traded 155% higher against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Bitcoiva (BCA) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $8.11 or 0.00040899 BTC.

BlueArk (BRK) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0026 or 0.00000013 BTC.

PolkaFantasy (XP) traded up 8.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000587 BTC.

Dark Frontiers (DARK) traded up 7.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0596 or 0.00000300 BTC.

Boss Token (BOSS) traded 4.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Emercoin (EMC) traded 7.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0174 or 0.00000088 BTC.

Graviton Zero (GRAV) traded down 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0046 or 0.00000023 BTC.

Qubit (QBT) traded 34.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Internet of People (IOP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0033 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Universal Currency (UNIT) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0014 or 0.00000007 BTC.

About WinCash

WCC is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. WinCash’s total supply is 20,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,499,784 coins. The official website for WinCash is wincashcoin.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Wincash coin is a cryptocurrency with SHA-256 algorithm, Pow, PoS, and Masternode. This coin is a cryptocurrency used as a payment system in all Wincash projects. Wincash coin is established since august 2018 and has been used by thousands of people as a way of transaction in some of Wincash projects. Wincash coin uses PoW/PoS hybrid mechanism in the blockchain network to prevent 51% attack that commonly becomes a fatal issue in many newly launched cryptocurrencies. “

WinCash Coin Trading

