Winpak (TSE:WPK) Sets New 52-Week High at $44.89

Winpak Ltd. (TSE:WPK – Get Rating)’s share price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as C$44.89 and last traded at C$44.49, with a volume of 18159 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at C$43.99.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on WPK. Scotiabank raised their target price on Winpak from C$51.00 to C$54.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. CIBC lifted their price objective on Winpak from C$44.00 to C$46.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 27th.

The company has a current ratio of 7.07, a quick ratio of 5.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12. The company’s fifty day moving average is C$41.96 and its 200 day moving average is C$39.69. The company has a market cap of C$2.89 billion and a P/E ratio of 19.64.

Winpak ( TSE:WPK Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The company reported C$0.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.51 by C$0.15. The firm had revenue of C$349.59 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$325.12 million. Analysts anticipate that Winpak Ltd. will post 2.65 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 11th. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 11th will be issued a $0.03 dividend. This represents a $0.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.27%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 30th. Winpak’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 4.25%.

Winpak Company Profile (TSE:WPK)

Winpak Ltd. manufactures and distributes packaging materials and related packaging machines in the United States, Canada, Mexico, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Flexible Packaging, Rigid Packaging and Flexible Lidding, and Packaging Machinery. The Flexible Packaging segment provides modified atmosphere packaging products for fresh and processed meats, poultry, cheese, medical device packaging, and high performance pouch applications; high-barrier films for converting applications; barrier and non-barrier films, including shrink bags for printing, laminating, and bag making applications; and biaxially oriented nylon films for food packaging and industrial applications.

