Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC Acquires New Shares in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYG)

Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYG – Get Rating) during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund acquired 3,867 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $256,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC acquired a new position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Leelyn Smith LLC purchased a new stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. purchased a new stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Cassady Schiller Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Finally, Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. purchased a new stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $49,000.

Get SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF alerts:

NYSEARCA SPYG traded up $0.37 on Monday, reaching $52.65. The stock had a trading volume of 217,831 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,002,135. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF has a 12-month low of $50.01 and a 12-month high of $73.64. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $55.20 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $61.98.

SPDR S&P 500 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap Growth ETF, focuses to provide investment results, which correspond to the total return performance of an index tracks the performance of exchange traded the equity securities. The SPDR S&P 500 Growth ETF matches the returns and characteristics of the S&P 500 Growth Index (the Index).

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SPYG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYG – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.