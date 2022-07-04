Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC Decreases Stake in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWO)

Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC reduced its stake in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWO – Get Rating) by 1.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 31,377 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 464 shares during the period. iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF comprises 0.8% of Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 16th largest position. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC owned 0.08% of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF worth $8,025,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF by 23.1% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 3,470,639 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,017,072,000 after purchasing an additional 650,759 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 2,104,987 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $616,867,000 after purchasing an additional 48,243 shares during the period. TIAA FSB increased its stake in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. TIAA FSB now owns 1,809,700 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $462,784,000 after purchasing an additional 27,454 shares during the period. Toronto Dominion Bank purchased a new position in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $528,021,000. Finally, Barings LLC increased its stake in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF by 18.8% in the 4th quarter. Barings LLC now owns 1,302,150 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $381,595,000 after purchasing an additional 206,150 shares during the period.

Get iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF alerts:

Shares of IWO stock traded up $1.84 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $208.15. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 13,392 shares, compared to its average volume of 894,334. iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF has a one year low of $192.88 and a one year high of $329.88. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $214.78 and its 200 day simple moving average is $243.32.

iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Russell 2000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IWO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWO – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.