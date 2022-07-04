Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC Has $12.77 Million Stake in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHG)

Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHG – Get Rating) by 93.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 170,619 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 82,290 shares during the period. Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF accounts for about 1.3% of Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th biggest holding. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.08% of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF worth $12,766,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in SCHG. Sei Investments Co. boosted its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 222.8% in the fourth quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 2,333,543 shares of the company’s stock worth $382,167,000 after acquiring an additional 1,610,731 shares during the period. Retirement Planning Group boosted its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 39,831.4% in the first quarter. Retirement Planning Group now owns 1,273,413 shares of the company’s stock worth $95,277,000 after acquiring an additional 1,270,224 shares during the period. Global Strategic Investment Solutions LLC boosted its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 2,210.1% in the first quarter. Global Strategic Investment Solutions LLC now owns 1,127,547 shares of the company’s stock worth $84,363,000 after acquiring an additional 1,078,738 shares during the period. CWM LLC boosted its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 123.6% in the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,456,792 shares of the company’s stock worth $108,997,000 after acquiring an additional 805,225 shares during the period. Finally, McAdam LLC boosted its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 118.5% in the first quarter. McAdam LLC now owns 1,411,233 shares of the company’s stock worth $105,588,000 after acquiring an additional 765,250 shares during the period.

Get Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF alerts:

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF stock traded up $0.65 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $58.64. 31,801 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,266,025. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $61.27 and its 200-day moving average is $69.38. Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF has a 12 month low of $55.23 and a 12 month high of $84.11.

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Growth Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap growth portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SCHG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHG – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.