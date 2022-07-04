Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC Has $326,000 Holdings in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWN)

Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC grew its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWN – Get Rating) by 15.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,018 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 271 shares during the period. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF were worth $326,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Moors & Cabot Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $26,000. GW&K Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. DB Wealth Management Group LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $37,000. Aspire Wealth Management Corp bought a new position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $37,000. Finally, Icapital Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF in the first quarter valued at $39,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:IWN traded up $1.97 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $138.12. The stock had a trading volume of 79,072 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,811,936. iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF has a 12 month low of $133.55 and a 12 month high of $178.19. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $145.56 and its 200-day simple moving average is $154.82.

iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF, formerly Ishares Trust Russel 2000 (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 2000 Value Index Fund, is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 2000 Index issuers with relatively lower price-to-book ratios and lower forecasted growth.

