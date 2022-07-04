Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC Invests $3.82 Million in Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAU)

Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAU – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm purchased 121,138 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,818,000. Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF accounts for about 0.4% of Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 23rd biggest position.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CVA Family Office LLC grew its holdings in shares of Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF by 47.9% during the first quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 237,682 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,492,000 after purchasing an additional 76,939 shares during the last quarter. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC bought a new stake in Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $363,000. Asset Dedication LLC bought a new stake in Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC boosted its holdings in Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF by 23.7% in the first quarter. Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC now owns 10,572 shares of the company’s stock valued at $324,000 after acquiring an additional 2,024 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sax Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF by 7.4% in the first quarter. Sax Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 30,327 shares of the company’s stock valued at $956,000 after acquiring an additional 2,083 shares during the last quarter.

Get Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF alerts:

DFAU stock traded up $0.24 during trading on Monday, hitting $26.67. The company had a trading volume of 11,696 shares, compared to its average volume of 692,358. The business has a 50-day moving average of $27.94 and a 200-day moving average of $30.08. Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF has a one year low of $25.50 and a one year high of $33.36.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DFAU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAU – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.