Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC Raises Position in Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAX)

Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAX – Get Rating) by 81.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 53,802 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 24,178 shares during the period. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF were worth $1,342,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of DFAX. Stonnington Group LLC raised its position in Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. Stonnington Group LLC now owns 25,660 shares of the company’s stock valued at $678,000 after purchasing an additional 478 shares during the period. Apella Capital LLC raised its position in Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF by 208.7% during the fourth quarter. Apella Capital LLC now owns 1,031,047 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,921,000 after purchasing an additional 697,097 shares during the period. MJP Associates Inc. ADV purchased a new stake in Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $208,000. N.E.W. Advisory Services LLC raised its position in Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. N.E.W. Advisory Services LLC now owns 201,111 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,251,000 after purchasing an additional 2,040 shares during the period. Finally, Applied Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF by 29.8% in the fourth quarter. Applied Capital LLC now owns 328,435 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,575,000 after buying an additional 75,485 shares during the period.

Get Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA DFAX traded down $0.03 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $21.41. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 45,596 shares, compared to its average volume of 814,893. The business’s 50 day moving average is $22.80 and its two-hundred day moving average is $24.41. Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF has a 12-month low of $21.03 and a 12-month high of $27.31.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.