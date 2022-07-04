Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC Takes $384,000 Position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA)

Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA – Get Rating) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 7,991 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $384,000.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Roffman Miller Associates Inc. PA boosted its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Roffman Miller Associates Inc. PA now owns 18,571 shares of the company’s stock valued at $948,000 after acquiring an additional 209 shares during the period. Cohen Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. Cohen Investment Advisors LLC now owns 13,327 shares of the company’s stock valued at $680,000 after acquiring an additional 213 shares during the period. Phillips Financial Management LLC raised its stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Phillips Financial Management LLC now owns 19,793 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,011,000 after purchasing an additional 216 shares in the last quarter. Brown Miller Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Brown Miller Wealth Management LLC now owns 28,934 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,477,000 after purchasing an additional 217 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Peterson Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. Peterson Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 8,058 shares of the company’s stock valued at $411,000 after purchasing an additional 219 shares in the last quarter.

VEA stock traded up $0.09 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $40.89. The company had a trading volume of 1,318,028 shares, compared to its average volume of 21,230,404. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $43.48 and a 200-day moving average price of $46.86. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF has a 1-year low of $40.01 and a 1-year high of $53.49.

