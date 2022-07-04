Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC Takes $806,000 Position in Invesco S&P 500 Pure Value ETF (NYSEARCA:RPV)

Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 Pure Value ETF (NYSEARCA:RPV – Get Rating) during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 9,415 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $806,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of RPV. CWM LLC bought a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Pure Value ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $31,000. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Pure Value ETF by 33.5% in the first quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. now owns 470 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 118 shares in the last quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Pure Value ETF by 17.3% in the first quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 814 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Pure Value ETF by 33.8% in the first quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 953 shares of the company’s stock valued at $82,000 after purchasing an additional 241 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AdvisorNet Financial Inc lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Pure Value ETF by 12.6% in the fourth quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 1,391 shares of the company’s stock valued at $112,000 after purchasing an additional 156 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:RPV traded up $1.07 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $76.16. The company had a trading volume of 58,366 shares, compared to its average volume of 832,578. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $80.71 and its 200 day moving average price is $82.56. Invesco S&P 500 Pure Value ETF has a 1-year low of $71.70 and a 1-year high of $88.97.

