Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC Takes Position in Norfolk Southern Co. (NYSE:NSC)

Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Norfolk Southern Co. (NYSE:NSC – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund purchased 1,659 shares of the railroad operator’s stock, valued at approximately $473,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Arlington Partners LLC bought a new stake in Norfolk Southern in the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Vectors Research Management LLC increased its holdings in Norfolk Southern by 468.8% in the fourth quarter. Vectors Research Management LLC now owns 91 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. Concord Wealth Partners increased its holdings in Norfolk Southern by 2,300.0% in the first quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 120 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 115 shares during the last quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. increased its holdings in Norfolk Southern by 141.4% in the fourth quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 140 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 82 shares during the last quarter. Finally, HWG Holdings LP bought a new stake in Norfolk Southern in the fourth quarter valued at about $43,000. 73.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Norfolk Southern alerts:

In related news, CEO Alan H. Shaw sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $241.84, for a total transaction of $241,840.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 34,255 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,284,229.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently commented on NSC. Susquehanna dropped their price objective on Norfolk Southern from $356.00 to $350.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 7th. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on Norfolk Southern in a report on Monday, June 27th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $267.00 price target for the company. Barclays lowered their price target on Norfolk Southern from $300.00 to $255.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, June 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on Norfolk Southern from $318.00 to $308.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 8th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares lowered their price target on Norfolk Southern from $356.00 to $350.00 in a report on Thursday, April 7th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Norfolk Southern has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $299.89.

NYSE NSC traded up $1.26 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $228.55. 32,777 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,366,465. The business’s 50-day moving average is $239.76 and its 200-day moving average is $262.56. Norfolk Southern Co. has a twelve month low of $219.31 and a twelve month high of $299.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 0.96. The stock has a market capitalization of $54.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.45, a P/E/G ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 1.33.

Norfolk Southern (NYSE:NSC – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The railroad operator reported $2.93 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.91 by $0.02. Norfolk Southern had a return on equity of 21.95% and a net margin of 26.58%. The firm had revenue of $2.92 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.83 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.66 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 10.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Norfolk Southern Co. will post 13.89 EPS for the current year.

Norfolk Southern announced that its board has initiated a share buyback plan on Tuesday, March 29th that allows the company to repurchase $10.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the railroad operator to repurchase up to 14.6% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are usually an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 20th. Investors of record on Friday, May 6th were given a dividend of $1.24 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 5th. This represents a $4.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.17%. Norfolk Southern’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 40.03%.

About Norfolk Southern (Get Rating)

Norfolk Southern Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the rail transportation of raw materials, intermediate products, and finished goods in the United States. The company transports agriculture, forest, and consumer products comprising soybeans, wheat, corn, fertilizers, livestock and poultry feed, food products, food oils, flour, sweeteners, ethanol, lumber and wood products, pulp board and paper products, wood fibers, wood pulp, scrap paper, beverages, canned goods, and consumer products; chemicals consist of sulfur and related chemicals, petroleum products, chlorine and bleaching compounds, plastics, rubber, industrial chemicals, chemical wastes, and sand; metals and construction materials, such as steel, aluminum products, machinery, scrap metals, cement, aggregates, minerals, clay, transportation equipment, and military-related products; and automotive, including finished motor vehicles and automotive parts, as well as coal.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NSC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Norfolk Southern Co. (NYSE:NSC – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Norfolk Southern Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Norfolk Southern and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.