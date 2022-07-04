Wolfspeed, Inc. (NYSE:WOLF) Given Consensus Rating of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Wolfspeed, Inc. (NYSE:WOLF – Get Rating) have been given a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” by the seven brokerages that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and six have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $123.29.

A number of analysts have issued reports on WOLF shares. Oppenheimer upgraded shares of Wolfspeed to an “outperform” rating and set a $105.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 2nd. Citigroup reduced their target price on shares of Wolfspeed from $125.00 to $95.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 26th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Wolfspeed to a “buy” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $125.00 to $108.00 in a report on Friday, June 24th.

Shares of NYSE WOLF opened at $63.12 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $74.34 and its two-hundred day moving average is $93.16. Wolfspeed has a 52-week low of $58.07 and a 52-week high of $142.33.

Wolfspeed ( NYSE:WOLF Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The company reported ($0.22) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.28) by $0.06. The company had revenue of $188.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $190.44 million.

Wolfspeed, Inc provides silicon carbide and gallium nitride (GaN) materials, power devices, and radio frequency (RF) devices based on wide bandgap semiconductor materials and silicon. The company's silicon carbide and GaN materials comprise silicon carbide bare wafers, epitaxial wafers, and GaN epitaxial layers on silicon carbide wafers.

