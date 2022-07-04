WPP plc (NYSE:WPP) Shares Purchased by Hanson & Doremus Investment Management

Hanson & Doremus Investment Management lifted its stake in WPP plc (NYSE:WPP – Get Rating) by 1.8% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 45,660 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 822 shares during the quarter. WPP makes up 0.6% of Hanson & Doremus Investment Management’s holdings, making the stock its 29th largest holding. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management’s holdings in WPP were worth $2,989,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of WPP. FSB Premier Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of WPP in the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. CWM LLC acquired a new stake in WPP during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. lifted its stake in WPP by 100.6% during the fourth quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 638 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 320 shares during the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management lifted its stake in WPP by 11.8% during the fourth quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 1,994 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 210 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. lifted its stake in WPP by 226.9% during the fourth quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 1,311 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $99,000 after purchasing an additional 910 shares during the last quarter. 4.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

WPP stock traded down $0.25 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $50.34. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,156 shares, compared to its average volume of 172,449. WPP plc has a 12 month low of $47.51 and a 12 month high of $83.69. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $56.58 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $67.12.

WPP has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Berenberg Bank boosted their price target on shares of WPP from GBX 1,185 ($14.54) to GBX 1,230 ($15.09) in a report on Friday, April 29th. Barclays lowered shares of WPP from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, March 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of WPP from GBX 1,280 ($15.70) to GBX 1,330 ($16.32) in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of WPP from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 23rd. Finally, Macquarie lowered shares of WPP from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 23rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $961.25.

WPP plc, a creative transformation company, provides communications, experience, commerce, and technology services in North America, the United Kingdom, Western Continental Europe, the Asia Pacific, Latin America, Africa, the Middle East, and Central and Eastern Europe. The company operates through three segments: Global Integrated Agencies, Public Relations, and Specialist Agencies.

