X-CASH Hits 1-Day Volume of $829.00 (XCASH)

X-CASH (XCASH) traded 14.2% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on July 4th. Over the last week, X-CASH has traded up 8.6% against the US dollar. X-CASH has a market cap of $1.72 million and approximately $829.00 worth of X-CASH was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One X-CASH coin can currently be bought for $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get X-CASH alerts:

Beldex (BDX) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0705 or 0.00000353 BTC.

Darma Cash (DMCH) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00001265 BTC.

Electroneum (ETN) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0030 or 0.00000015 BTC.

Equilibria (XEQ) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000577 BTC.

Safex Token (SFT) traded up 53.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0020 or 0.00000010 BTC.

PLATINCOIN (PLC) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00001740 BTC.

Safex Cash (SFX) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0059 or 0.00000030 BTC.

TurtleCoin (TRTL) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Qwertycoin (QWC) traded 6.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Citadel (CTL) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0126 or 0.00000063 BTC.

About X-CASH

XCASH is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the

Cryptonight

hashing algorithm. X-CASH’s total supply is 62,820,378,619 coins. X-CASH’s official Twitter account is @XCashCrypto and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for X-CASH is x-cash.org. The Reddit community for X-CASH is /r/xcash and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

According to CryptoCompare, “X-CASH is a cryptocurrency made for global payments between banks, users and merchants. Thanks to an innovative sidechains solutions, institutions and corporations will be able to create their own blockchain network and share confidential information using Zero-Knowledge Proof technology. “

Buying and Selling X-CASH

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as X-CASH directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire X-CASH should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase X-CASH using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for X-CASH Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for X-CASH and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.