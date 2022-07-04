Xylem Inc. (NYSE:XYL) Shares Purchased by Baillie Gifford & Co.

Baillie Gifford & Co. raised its position in Xylem Inc. (NYSE:XYL – Get Rating) by 4.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,629,121 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 109,467 shares during the period. Baillie Gifford & Co. owned approximately 1.46% of Xylem worth $224,159,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System lifted its stake in shares of Xylem by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 11,300 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,355,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Xylem by 5.9% in the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,907 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $229,000 after acquiring an additional 106 shares during the period. OPSEU Pension Plan Trust Fund lifted its stake in shares of Xylem by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. OPSEU Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 9,836 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,159,000 after acquiring an additional 108 shares during the period. Dempze Nancy E lifted its stake in shares of Xylem by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Dempze Nancy E now owns 23,889 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,866,000 after acquiring an additional 115 shares during the period. Finally, Albion Financial Group UT lifted its stake in shares of Xylem by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Albion Financial Group UT now owns 10,924 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,310,000 after acquiring an additional 118 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 83.83% of the company’s stock.

Get Xylem alerts:

In related news, SVP Colin R. Sabol sold 4,233 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.05, for a total value of $351,550.65. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 27,373 shares in the company, valued at $2,273,327.65. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Hayati Yarkadas sold 5,898 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.06, for a total transaction of $472,193.88. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 9,556 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $765,053.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 12,288 shares of company stock valued at $984,665. Insiders own 0.89% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on shares of Xylem from $100.00 to $90.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 18th. Cowen upgraded shares of Xylem from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $75.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 1st. Mizuho reduced their price objective on shares of Xylem from $115.00 to $85.00 in a research note on Friday, May 6th. Raymond James upgraded shares of Xylem from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 5th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Xylem in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $106.11.

Shares of NYSE XYL traded up $0.57 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $78.75. 13,940 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,331,570. The company has a market capitalization of $14.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.94, a P/E/G ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 1.07. Xylem Inc. has a 52-week low of $72.08 and a 52-week high of $138.78. The company has a current ratio of 1.62, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $81.39 and a 200-day moving average price of $91.30.

Xylem (NYSE:XYL – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The industrial products company reported $0.47 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $1.27 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.24 billion. Xylem had a net margin of 8.10% and a return on equity of 13.80%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 1.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.56 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Xylem Inc. will post 2.54 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 23rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 26th were issued a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 25th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.52%. Xylem’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 51.72%.

Xylem Profile (Get Rating)

Xylem Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, manufacture, and servicing of engineered products and solutions for the water and wastewater applications in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Water Infrastructure, Applied Water, and Measurement & Control Solutions.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding XYL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Xylem Inc. (NYSE:XYL – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Xylem Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Xylem and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.