Yatsen Holding Limited (NYSE:YSG) Short Interest Down 31.3% in June

Yatsen Holding Limited (NYSE:YSG – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest during the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 9,760,000 shares, a drop of 31.3% from the May 31st total of 14,200,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 4,460,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.2 days. Currently, 2.3% of the company’s shares are sold short.
Shares of NYSE YSG traded up $0.28 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $1.83. 292,637 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,103,331. Yatsen has a 52 week low of $0.39 and a 52 week high of $9.31. The company has a market cap of $836.88 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.82 and a beta of -5.95. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $0.71 and a 200-day moving average price of $1.09.
Yatsen (NYSE:YSG – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 24th. The company reported ($0.25) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.08) by ($0.17). Yatsen had a negative net margin of 28.67% and a negative return on equity of 21.36%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.06) EPS. Analysts forecast that Yatsen will post -0.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Yatsen Holding Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the development and sale of beauty products under the Perfect Diary, Little Ondine, Pink Bear, Abby's Choice, GalÃnic, DR.WU, Eve Lom, and EANTiM brands in the People's Republic of China. It offers color cosmetics, eye makeup, lip makeup, face makeup, skincare, and nail products; and makeup tools and accessories, including brush sets, cotton cosmetic pads, mirrors, and makeup sponges.
