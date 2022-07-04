yAxis Reaches Market Capitalization of $16,142.76 (YAXIS)

yAxis (YAXIS) traded 3.2% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 18:00 PM ET on July 4th. yAxis has a total market cap of $16,142.76 and $176.00 worth of yAxis was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, yAxis has traded 12% lower against the U.S. dollar. One yAxis coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0173 or 0.00000088 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

JUMPN (JST) traded down 54% against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

CV SHOTS (CVSHOT) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $30.54 or 0.00154393 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005051 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded up 21.9% against the dollar and now trades at $169.85 or 0.00858694 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Tari World (TARI) traded 7.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $18.15 or 0.00091748 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00001635 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00002327 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $3.03 or 0.00015297 BTC.

About yAxis

yAxis’ total supply is 954,181 coins and its circulating supply is 931,896 coins. The official message board for yAxis is yaxis.ghost.io . The official website for yAxis is yaxis.io . yAxis’ official Twitter account is @yaxis_project and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling yAxis

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as yAxis directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade yAxis should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy yAxis using one of the exchanges listed above.

