Yocoin (YOC) 24 Hour Trading Volume Reaches $3.00

Yocoin (YOC) traded 13.5% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 17:00 PM ET on July 4th. One Yocoin coin can currently be bought for about $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC on exchanges. In the last week, Yocoin has traded 0.5% lower against the dollar. Yocoin has a total market cap of $79,056.54 and approximately $3.00 worth of Yocoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Yocoin Coin Profile

Yocoin is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was December 7th, 2015. Yocoin’s total supply is 554,925,923 coins and its circulating supply is 369,659,255 coins. Yocoin’s official website is www.yocoin.org . The official message board for Yocoin is bitcointalk.org/index.php?topic=3755422.0 . Yocoin’s official Twitter account is @yocoin15 and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “YoCoin is a decentralized, peer-to-peer cryptocurrency that enables instant, fast and secure payments globally. “

