Zazove Associates LLC Acquires New Holdings in Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD)

Zazove Associates LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor acquired 14,710 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock, valued at approximately $380,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Glassy Mountain Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Enterprise Products Partners by 2.7% in the first quarter. Glassy Mountain Advisors Inc. now owns 61,212 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $1,580,000 after acquiring an additional 1,586 shares in the last quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. boosted its stake in Enterprise Products Partners by 0.4% in the first quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. now owns 131,917 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $3,397,000 after acquiring an additional 539 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Trust Services LTA boosted its stake in Enterprise Products Partners by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. HighTower Trust Services LTA now owns 545,483 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $11,979,000 after acquiring an additional 9,250 shares in the last quarter. Griffin Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Enterprise Products Partners by 8.0% in the first quarter. Griffin Asset Management Inc. now owns 37,715 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $973,000 after acquiring an additional 2,798 shares in the last quarter. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in Enterprise Products Partners by 56.7% in the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 70,898 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $1,557,000 after acquiring an additional 25,663 shares in the last quarter. 27.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other Enterprise Products Partners news, Director Carin Marcy Barth bought 19,050 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 24th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $23.64 per share, for a total transaction of $450,342.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 19,050 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $450,342. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 37.50% of the company’s stock.

NYSE EPD traded up $0.26 on Monday, reaching $24.63. 185,443 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,036,123. The firm has a market cap of $53.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.84 and a beta of 1.15. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $26.19 and a 200-day moving average price of $24.97. Enterprise Products Partners L.P. has a fifty-two week low of $20.42 and a fifty-two week high of $28.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 0.84.

Enterprise Products Partners (NYSE:EPD – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 2nd. The oil and gas producer reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $13.01 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.47 billion. Enterprise Products Partners had a net margin of 10.28% and a return on equity of 18.08%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 42.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.64 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Enterprise Products Partners L.P. will post 2.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 12th. Investors of record on Friday, April 29th were given a dividend of $0.465 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 28th. This represents a $1.86 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.55%. Enterprise Products Partners’s dividend payout ratio is presently 89.42%.

EPD has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Truist Financial raised their target price on shares of Enterprise Products Partners from $27.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 3rd. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Enterprise Products Partners from $27.00 to $31.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 26th. Mizuho lifted their price objective on shares of Enterprise Products Partners from $30.00 to $32.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 3rd. TD Securities lifted their price objective on shares of Enterprise Products Partners from $29.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 3rd. Finally, US Capital Advisors reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Enterprise Products Partners in a research note on Wednesday, June 1st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Enterprise Products Partners has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $29.14.

Enterprise Products Partners L.P. provides midstream energy services to producers and consumers of natural gas, natural gas liquids (NGLs), crude oil, petrochemicals, and refined products. The company operates through four segments: NGL Pipelines & Services, Crude Oil Pipelines & Services, Natural Gas Pipelines & Services, and Petrochemical & Refined Products Services.

