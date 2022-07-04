Zazove Associates LLC Invests $14.06 Million in Urban One, Inc. (NASDAQ:UONEK)

Zazove Associates LLC bought a new position in shares of Urban One, Inc. (NASDAQ:UONEK – Get Rating) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 2,710,624 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,055,000. Urban One accounts for approximately 1.2% of Zazove Associates LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 26th largest holding. Zazove Associates LLC owned 5.28% of Urban One as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Ritholtz Wealth Management increased its stake in Urban One by 31.8% during the 1st quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 19,077 shares of the company’s stock worth $98,000 after acquiring an additional 4,604 shares during the period. Vicus Capital bought a new position in Urban One during the 4th quarter worth $60,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in Urban One by 11.2% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 893,020 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,027,000 after acquiring an additional 90,237 shares during the period. Boundary Creek Advisors LP increased its stake in Urban One by 21.5% during the 4th quarter. Boundary Creek Advisors LP now owns 1,680,834 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,698,000 after acquiring an additional 296,963 shares during the period. Finally, Denali Advisors LLC bought a new position in Urban One during the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 13.82% of the company’s stock.

Shares of UONEK traded up $0.02 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $4.30. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,635 shares, compared to its average volume of 131,242. Urban One, Inc. has a one year low of $3.10 and a one year high of $7.59. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $5.77 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $4.94. The company has a quick ratio of 3.27, a current ratio of 3.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.03. The stock has a market capitalization of $220.77 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.30 and a beta of 1.08.

Urban One ( NASDAQ:UONEK Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Urban One had a return on equity of 21.68% and a net margin of 11.83%. The company had revenue of $112.35 million for the quarter.

In related news, CAO Karen Wishart sold 8,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.10, for a total transaction of $48,800.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 29,349 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $179,028.90. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director D Geoffrey Armstrong sold 30,120 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.05, for a total value of $182,226.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 178,421 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,079,447.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 100,839 shares of company stock worth $611,730. Corporate insiders own 50.45% of the company’s stock.

Urban One, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an urban-oriented multi-media company in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Radio Broadcasting, Cable Television, Reach Media, and Digital. The Radio Broadcasting segment includes radio broadcasting operations that primarily target African-American and urban listeners.

